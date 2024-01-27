Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Strix Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:KETL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.10 ($0.92). The company had a trading volume of 4,325,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.18. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Strix Group alerts:

About Strix Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.