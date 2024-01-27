Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Strix Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON:KETL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.10 ($0.92). The company had a trading volume of 4,325,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.18. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.67 and a beta of 0.64.
