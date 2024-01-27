Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 1,159,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,375. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stride will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 34.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 5.2% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Stride by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

