Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,890. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

