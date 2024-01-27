StockNews.com Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Gentex Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of GNTX traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 4,260,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,922. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

