StockNews.com Upgrades CompX International (NYSE:CIX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CompX International stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.77. CompX International has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

