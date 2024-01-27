StockNews.com Upgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BR. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

BR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.88. 690,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

