StockNews.com Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRMK

Trustmark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.