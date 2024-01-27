StockNews.com Lowers NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NVEE opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.10.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NV5 Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

