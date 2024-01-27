StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

