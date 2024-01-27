StockNews.com Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

