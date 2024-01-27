StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. 39,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,625. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

