StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 313,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.