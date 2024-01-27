StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.