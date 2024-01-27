StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

