Stifel Nicolaus Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $192.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.24. 1,442,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,819. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.