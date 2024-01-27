Stifel Nicolaus Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $13.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

