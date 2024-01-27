Stifel Nicolaus Raises W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Price Target to $7.90

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.60 to $7.90 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

WTI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 2,776,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,371. The firm has a market cap of $477.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

