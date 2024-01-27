Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,100. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Range Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Range Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

