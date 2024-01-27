Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $52.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 746,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

