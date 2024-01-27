Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $70.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.22.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 707,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,304. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.