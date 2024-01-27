Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

Apollo Medical stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $348.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

