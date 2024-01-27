Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.07.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 7,024,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.