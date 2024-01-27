Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 31,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.98. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

In related news, Director Lee Joyce Wong purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,210.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Joyce Wong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,477.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 151,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

