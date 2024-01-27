Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.
In related news, Director Lee Joyce Wong purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,210.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Joyce Wong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,477.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 151,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
