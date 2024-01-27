Stephens Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.37.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.