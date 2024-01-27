Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0400

Status (SNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $155.10 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00020612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.30 or 0.99974215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00212223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 319.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,111,165 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,111,164.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03840546 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,247,212.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

