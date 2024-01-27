STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 164,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,046,438.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 924,910 shares of company stock worth $30,053,238 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.