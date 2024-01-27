St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Lowered to GBX 850

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of LON STJ traded up GBX 24.40 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 670.80 ($8.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,244,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,679. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 663.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 780.54.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

About St. James’s Place

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.