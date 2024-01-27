St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Lowered to GBX 850

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of LON STJ traded up GBX 24.40 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 670.80 ($8.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,244,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,679. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 663.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 780.54.
