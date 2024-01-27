Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 595,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,139. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,685 shares of company stock valued at $188,312,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

