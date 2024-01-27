Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,086,000 after purchasing an additional 284,222 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

