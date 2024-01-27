Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 132,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 183,898 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -152.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.02 million. Sportradar Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

