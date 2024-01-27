Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Spire has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

