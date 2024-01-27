SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.99% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.79. 32,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.