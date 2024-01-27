SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $504.48. The stock had a trading volume of 568,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

