Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

SDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE:SDE opened at C$3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$550.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.79. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902133 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

