Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,207.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,797 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 143,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

