Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

