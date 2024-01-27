Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.98. 129,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $935.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In related news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 18.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

