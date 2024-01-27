South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 22.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

