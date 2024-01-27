Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 200,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,104. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,563,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.