Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.66. The stock had a trading volume of 164,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

