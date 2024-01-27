SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in January

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMTGY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

