SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in January

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
SMTGY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
