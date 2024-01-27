SJW Group (SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 1st

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SJW opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJW

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.