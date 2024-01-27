SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.44

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 65213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 897,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SiriusPoint by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,196,000 after buying an additional 1,102,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 30.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,037,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 241,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 15.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth $215,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

