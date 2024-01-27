Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 9,490,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,174,071. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

