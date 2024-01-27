SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $267.43 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $267.43 million and approximately $22.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.54 or 0.99890377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011159 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00209481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003490 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25907458 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $21,293,100.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

