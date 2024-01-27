Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Up 4.0 %
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 16,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.10.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
