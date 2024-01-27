Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 7,975.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SLVRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 16,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
