Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,877,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $24,512,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 10,346,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

