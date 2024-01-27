Signaturefd LLC Sells 573 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.