Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,321 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NET traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. 2,286,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,802. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 952,706 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,415 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.