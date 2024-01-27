Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,392 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,912,000 after buying an additional 390,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 768,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

